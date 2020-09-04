Ruth Catherine Glass D'Ascenzo

August 24, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Ruth Catherine Glass D'Ascenzo passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 24th, 2020, with family by her side. She is survived by her children, Andrea Delaney of Halifax, Massachusetts, George D'Ascenzo of Denton, Texas, Dolores Lueders of Trinidad, Texas, and Claire Mercer of Fort Worth, Texas.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Casey Mercer of Wichita, Kansas, Christina Mercer of Fort Worth, Travis Delaney of Halifax, and her great granddaughter Sophia. Her beloved youngest son, Joseph, preceded her in death. Her beloved husband, Andrew (Andy) J. D'Ascenzo, also preceded her in death.

Ruth and Andy were avid ballroom dancers for over 50 years. Ruth was accomplished in needlepoint, embroidery, and quilting, and gifted her family and friends with her work. She enjoyed travelling the world with her husband, and on cruises with her extended family. She volunteered as usher for many years at the Bass Performance Hall, and was a great supporter of music and the arts in Fort Worth.

Ruth had a warm heart and a gracious, fun loving, gentle spirit. She will be missed by her extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and her friends in Fort Worth and all over the world.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra or the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on September 26, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth.





