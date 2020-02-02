|
Ruth Celenia Zavala FORT WORTH--Ruth Celenia Zavala, 88 years young, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 2701 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested memorials be made to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 2701 Harwood Road, Bedford, TX 76021, www.emmanuelpc.org or the Preston Zavala Memorial Fund - Hill School, 4817 Odessa Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76133, www.hillschool.org. Ruth was born Nov. 21, 1931, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Marcelino and Adelfa Pollock. She spent her early years in Puerto Rico, surrounded by a large and loving family. She was proud of her Puerto Rican heritage and often boasted "Yo soy Borincana" ("I am a native of Puerto Rico"). She was famously known for her Puerto Rican cooking and dancing a mean salsa. Her father's ministry relocated the family to San Benito, Texas, in 1947. Ruth graduated from San Benito High School in 1949. She moved to Fort Worth to attend Texas Christian University to study music. There she met Richard Zavala, whom she called "the love of her life." They married in 1952, and built a wonderful life together raising, loving and being actively present in the lives of their two children and three very special grandchildren. Richard and Ruth settled in Euless, Texas, in 1985, after living abroad for several years in Mexico City, Mexico, and Panama City, Panama. Ruth dedicated her life to supporting her family, dear friends, church and community. Ruth believed that 90% of life was showing up and working hard. She was an active member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and an elder of the church, rejoiced singing in the choir and devoted her life to serving the Lord. She was a dedicated volunteer at N.E.E.D. (Northeast Emergency Distribution Center), participated in building houses for Habitat for Humanity, and a member and volunteer of the Euless Citizen's Police and Fire academies. Ruth taught us that love is patient and above all an action word. Those who knew her could always count on her unconditional love. By example, she taught us to always choose kind words and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. She enriched the lives of many with her strong and generous spirit. We will fondly remember her never failing faith in the Lord and her love and devotion to family and friends. Above all, Ruth always found something to laugh about every single day, reminding us that laughter is key to a happy and joyful life. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard Zavala; and grandson, Preston Zavala. SURVIVORS: Ruth will be missed by her loving children, Alice Zavala and Richard Zavala; grandchildren, Kay'd Ann Zavala, Parker Zavala; sister-in-law, Rosalinda Vela; various nieces and nephews; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020