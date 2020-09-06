1/1
Ruth Constance (Werder) Ferraro
1934 - 2020
Ruth Constance Werder Ferraro
June 5, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Arlington, TX - Ruth Constance Werder Ferraro, 86, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Arlington, Tx. She was born June 5, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the eighth of ten children. There were 7 boys and 3 girls. Her father was Vincent Werder, and mother was Helen Devlin Werder.
Funeral Mass: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
She graduated from Penn Hills High School, where she was a majorette, and Queen of the Senior Class. She later graduated from Robert Morris Business College in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was married to Louis A. Ferraro, for 60 years until Lou died in 2017. Ruth worked as a medical assistant 20 plus years. In addition, she was a very active member of Casa di Italia Lodge 2525 in Arlington.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Justin Michael McNulty, sister, Mary Helen Cannon, brothers, Vincent, John, James, William, Raymond, and Lawrence Werder.
Survivors: Daughter, Tami Marie McNulty and husband, Gary; sons, Daniel Louis Ferraro and wife, Karen J., Jeffrey David Ferraro and wife, Karen A., and Eric Francis "Ric" Ferraro; grandchildren, Jilian Baugh, Cory McNulty, Calen McNulty, Tanner McNulty, Ian McNulty, Victoria Taylor, Samantha Ferraro, Nicolas Ferraro, Christopher Ferraro, Kayla LaLiberte and Kacie Friberg, and 23 great-grandchildren. Surviving brother, Francis Werder, and her sister, Margaret "Dolly" Belsterling, and her husband Howard Belsterling.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
