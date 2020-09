Ruth E Robertson

June 1, 1938 - August 22, 2020

Mansfield, TX - Ruth Robertson peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Robertson, Catherine Martin, Carla Becker and Cowan Robertson along with 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A private celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She will forever be in our hearts.





