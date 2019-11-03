|
|
Ruth E. Skidmore WATAUGA -- Ruth E. Skidmore, 87, was called to her heavenly home on October 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, with a Service at 6 p.m. Ruth was born on December 28, 1931 in Springfield, Mo. to Ada and Tom Emerson, where she was raised and lived in her youth. She was the family matriarch and was all about her children and family. Ruth was helpful and always giving of herself. That was encompassed by her involvement as a founder of the Fort Worth PFLAG Organization. She was owner and proprietor of her own salons, and had many loyal clientele that she served for many years. A caring and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend will be dearly missed by those blessed to have shared in her life journey. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Ron Ditmer, and brothers, James Emerson and David Emerson. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 45 years, Harold; sister, Esther Gateley; children, Jack McCroskey, Glenda (Tony) Hatcher, Jennifer (Ted) Sienkiewicz, and Tom (Glenda) McCroskey; grandchildren, Alicia, Andrea, John, Angie, Josh, Jessica, Treva and Taryn; 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019