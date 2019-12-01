|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Bean FORT WORTH--Ruth Elizabeth "Liz" Lloyd Bean passed in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dr. Michael Waschevski officiating. MEMORIALS: First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, TX 76102; or Tarrant County Medical Society Alliance Foundation, 555 Hemphill St., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Liz was born in Rochester, N.Y., on July 13, 1928. She was the only child of Charles Earle Lloyd and Ruth Hunter Lloyd. Liz graduated from Cornell University, where she studied home economics and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. After working for several years, she returned to Rochester where she met Fort Worth native, George W. Bean, M.D., at Third Presbyterian Church. Upon learning that he was an allergist, Liz, who was allergic to dogs, asked George which breed would be best for her to adopt. He suggested she not get a dog. The next Sunday Liz asked George to guess what she did that week ... Bebau the French poodle lived to be 18. In 1961, they moved to Fort Worth and were married. They had one son, George W. Bean Jr. After just six years of marriage, Dr. Bean succumbed to cancer in 1967. Liz built a wonderful life for herself in Fort Worth, becoming active with the church, Medical Auxiliary, and PTA and playing bridge. She was very skillful with her hands, needlepointing, knitting, weaving cane chair seats, and even building the brick wall in the backyard of her home. Liz also loved to ski. She started in the 1950s, when it was not so luxurious, and continued skiing until she was 60. Most of all, Liz loved to travel. Taking several lengthy trips each year, often cruises, Liz visited over 30 countries and every continent except Antarctica. She even turned her love of travel into a small business, taking people to and from the airport in their car, like an early version of Uber. The family wishes to thank the many compassionate staff members at Stonegate Nursing Center, who lovingly helped us care for Liz in her final years. SURVIVORS: Son, George W. Bean Jr; grandchildren, Natalie C. Bean and George W. Bean III.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019