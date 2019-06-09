Ruth Greig FORT WORTH--Ruth Greig, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 81. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Christ Chapel Bible Church with a reception following at the home of Steven and Theresa Greig. Burial: The burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park for anyone that would like to attend. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, that family has requested donations be made to St. Jude. Ruth was born May 31, 1937, in Jackson, Minn., to Emil and Helen Betlach. On Jan. 22, 1959, she married Abboud "Abb" Salem Greig. They raised two sons, Michael and Steven, and two daughters, Mona and Tina. Ruth was a stay-at-home mom that worked many jobs. She was first and foremost a mom to her kids, and any other child that walked in the house, but in between that responsibility she helped run a soccer organization (Fort Worth Cyclones), a restaurant (The Lion's Den) and club (Joe's Garage). Ruth had a passion for gardening, shopping and making people feel at home. She always had flowers blooming in her yard and spent a lot of time making sure her yard was decorated to display all the things that made her happy. When she wasn't working in the yard, she enjoyed shopping and trying to get the best deal for whatever item that she wanted to purchase. Ruth's parenting wasn't only reserved for her children, she welcomed all into the family and made sure everyone knew that they were loved. Ruth's greatest pleasure was spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. Whether it be taking them to the zoo, having tea parties or taking them shopping on their birthday she was never too busy for her grandchildren. Ruth was also blessed with wonderful caregivers (Kim, Sylvia, Judi, Darlene and Priscilla) that quickly became family. The love and care they gave Ruth was evident to everyone and truly appreciated. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother; father; three sisters, Barbara Tuller, Mary Wolfe, Kathryn Dankowski; husband; and son, Michael. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mona, Steven (Theresa), and Tina (Larry); daughter-in-law, Laura; grandchildren, Christopher, Trey, Lauryn, Courtney, Ashely-Cate, Ryan, Victoria, Meredith, Carly and Elizabeth; and great-grandchild, Cason.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary