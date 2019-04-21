Ruth Hime Wright Payne TEXARKANA, TEXAS--Ruth Hime Wright Payne passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by loving family and loving nurses and caregivers who had become family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in Valley Cemetery in Gillham, Ark. Arrangements are with Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the home of Vince and Mona Puente of Fort Worth, Texas. For details, please private message Mona Wright Puente on Facebook. After growing up in DeQueen, Ark., Ruth Hime married Calvin C. Wright, and they made their home in Texarkana, Texas. Mrs. Wright taught seventh-grade English in the Liberty Eylau School System. Ruth loved family, walking, the outdoors, gospel/country music and games. She dearly loved the Lord and was a devoted member of her beloved church. Upon her death, she was a member of The Walk Church USA. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Calvin C. Wright; husband of six years, William O. "Bill" Payne; father, Joseph Henry Hime; mother, Cecil Bell Johnson Hime Smith; brother, Dr. Harold Henry "Bo" Hime; brother, Paul Hime; sister, Peggy Hime Nolan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters, Dana Wright Park of Alexandria, La., and Mona Wright Puente of Fort Worth, Texas; son-in-law, Vince E. Puente Sr. of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Vince Puente Jr. of Arlington, Texas, and Lindsay Puente of Fort Worth, Texas. TEXARKANA FUNERAL HOME Texarkana, Texas, 903-794-1200 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary