Ruth Jean Richey COLLEYVILLE--Ruth "Jean" Murray Richey passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at a senior living center in Mansfield. FUNERAL: A private remembrance will be held at Jean's house in Colleyville. Jean was born April 26, 1925, in Arlington, S.D. She attended Howard High School and later, South Dakota State University, before migrating to Dallas, where she attended and graduated from SMU. It was at SMU where she met the love of her life, Allen Richey, with whom she partnered not only in life, but in business as well. For 35 years, Jean and Allen transformed an 11-member group of garage owners (Independent Garagemen's Association) into an international organization, which ultimately became the largest automotive service association (ASA) in the country. Following retirement, Jean enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and later (fortunately) gave up golf and became an avid bridge player, where she met some of her closest friends. Jean will be remembered for her sense of humor, generous heart, and a keen eye for style and insincerity in strangers. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; and sister, Joyce. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Georgia; and brother, Richard Murray. A special thanks goes to her neighbors, Rhonda and Mitzi, and to the caring staff at Brookdale Mansfield.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary