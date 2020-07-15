Ruth Joanne Woodle FORT WORTH--Ruth Joanne Woodle passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, at home with her family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Joanne was born March 20, 1932, in Amarillo, daughter of J.W. and Iva May Morris. She was raised in Dalhart, where she was an All-State Basketball forward. Joanne moved to Fort Worth in 1951. She worked for many companies over her career. She married her husband of 60 years in Fort Worth and raised four children, Luann, Karen, David and Robert. She took great pride in her family. Joanne was a Life Master Bridge player and quite an artist with oil, watercolor and china. We will all miss her dearly. SURVIVORS: Husband, Ted Woodle; beloved children; one sister; one brother; five grandchildren.