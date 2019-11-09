|
Ruth Ladean Roach Icenhower FORT WORTH--Ruth Ladean Roach Icenhower died Monday, November 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Ladean was born in Anton, Texas, August 5, 1930, the daughter of Edgar Roach and Arvie Roach. She lived in Anton with her parents and brother until 1940, when the family moved to Fort Worth. Ladean graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1947, after which she attended North Texas State Teacher's College in Denton. She married in 1951, from which she had four children Rick, Terri, Bryan, and Diane. Ladean moved to Minnesota in 1957, where she completed her education at the Mounds - Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul in 1968, graduating first in her class. For the next 30 years, she worked primarily as a surgical nurse at a variety of hospitals, both in Minnesota and Fort Worth. Ladean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; her brother, Bobby; her son, Bryan; and her grandson, Nathan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Rick, Terri (Daryl), and Diane (Mike); stepchildern, Donna, Jimmy (Tammy), and Johnny (Randy); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she enjoyed tremendously. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd. Visitation/viewing at 9 a.m.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019