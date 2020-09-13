Ruth Laverne VestalJune 20, 1925 - September 8, 2020Willow Park, Texas - Ruth Vestal, 95 years young, peacefully crossed her finish line surrounded by family at her longtime home in Willow Park.Funeral: 2 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.Ruth was born in Maple Heights, Ohio, as the oldest of her three siblings: Alice, Fred, and Audrey. She married her lifelong mate, Jack Vestal, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy in 1948. They lived in many places in those early years of marriage, traveling around the country with a job that constantly changed locations every three months. They eventually settled in Fort Worth, Texas (1963), and later Willow Park (1986).In her life, Ruth served as a homemaker, an enthusiastic volunteer at what was then the Children's Museum of Fort Worth, then she returned to school to become a nurse (LVN) working in a Fort Worth nursing home. That was followed by a few years near Washington D.C., then retirement in Willow Park, where she continued to pursue her life's love of traveling, cooking, gardening, nurturing her family, and an active role in the Bethel United Methodist Church from which she still has many close friends.She was a strong woman who made her own decisions and lived her life by her own rules.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; and her brother, Fred.Survivors: Sisters, Alice Chadderton and Audrey Marxen; children, David Vestal (Elizabeth) and Lee Ann Graber; grandchildren, Nicole Gaston, Carrie Woychesin, Shannon Robson, Sarah Graber and Chris Westlake; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Phoebe, Stella, Lillian, Nora, Chase, and Jessica; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.For their caring help, the family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care in Weatherford, and Clear Fork Assisted Living in Willow Park.