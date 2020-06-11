Ruth M. Boyd
Ruth M. Boyd ARLINGTON -- Ruth M. Boyd, age 94, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020. Ruth was born February 18, 1926. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m., Friday, June 12, Potosi Cemetery, Potosi, Texas 79602. Ruth received a Bachelor's of Psychology Degree from the University of Minnesota. She worked for General Mills, Honeywell, Chance Vaught, First United Methodist Church in Arlington and UT Arlington, and the Military Science Dept. at UTA as the Personnel Records Secretary. After she retired, she was inducted in the UTA Military Science Hall of Honor. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Veda and Marland Mills; husband, of 54 years, Aubrey Boyd; grandson, David Boyd; and brother, Robert Mills. SURVIVORS: Her son, Robert and Pam Boyd and their son, Tom; daughter, Peggy and Michael Parson and their children, Michelle, Courtney & Damien Baker and Rowan, Michael, and Lauren & Joe Iversen and Michael, Brooklenn & Carter; sister, Janet and Roger Flink; sister-in-law, Ardelle Mills; and many nieces and nephews.


