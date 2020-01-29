Home

More Obituaries for Ruth Cabal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Marie Cabal

Ruth Marie Cabal Obituary
Ruth Marie Cabal ARLINGTON-Ruth Marie Cabal died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington, Texas. Reception immediately after at the White Room, 2227 W. Park Row Drive, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti SchoolL, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington, TX 76013. SURVIVORS: She is survived by one sister, nine children, 31 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
