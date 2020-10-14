Ruth Marshall

December 14, 1922 - September 28, 2020

Southlake, Texas - Ruth Flynn Marshall, 97, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020.

Ruth was born in Hartford CT on December 14, 1922. She was a dedicated employee of Aetna for 52 years. Ruth enjoyed the company of her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she often volunteered.

She is preceded by her parents, James and Anna Flynn, her identical twin sister, May McNamara and brother, James E Flynn, Jr.

Ruth leaves her children, Kathy Brewer and Larry Marshall and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Andrea, Caleb, Lee and wife, Nichole, Wesley and Meredithe; and great-grandchildren, Zane, Carson, and Landon.

Service: Funeral Mass, Friday, October 16, at 2:00pm, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities.







