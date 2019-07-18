Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Ruth Morton Obituary
Ruth Morton FORT WORTH -- Ruth Morton, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Ruth loved to laugh, fish and drive too fast. She loved being around her family, especially the children. Ruth watched every Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games. She was a charter member of Burton Hill Baptist Church. Family wishes to thank Phyllis Bolar for her loving companionship, Teena Nichols for her enduring friendship and Dr. Robert Kelly for his compassionate care. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Morton Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Tosha Morton. SURVIVORS: Children, Charlie Morton, Jr., and Mike Morton and wife, Sherrye; daughter, Sondra Harris and husband, Dr. John Harris; nine grandchildren, Tammy Morton, Heather Valdez and husband, Eric, Keri Bowen and husband, Dan, Michael Morton II and wife, Cindy, Ashley Sanchez and husband, Eric, Allison Troxell and husband, Corey, Katie Yeager, Maddie Rolando and husband, Doug and Courtney Reeves and husband, Tyler; nine great-grandchildren, Julia Rimoldi, Ryan Valdez, Carter Valdez, Drake Morton, Kaden Sanchez, Avery Sanchez, Gage Morton, Luke Bowen and Hadley Rolando.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019
