Ruth R. Bravenec FORT WORTH -- Ruth R. Bravenec, 89, passed away peacefully and joined her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020. SERVICES: A graveside, family only service will be at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held after current restrictions are lifted. She was born on September 24, 1930 in Grandview, Texas to Gladys and J. F. Sheets, Sr. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated Valedictorian of her high school class in Grandview and went on to TCU. She was always an active member of the Church of Christ, most recently Western Hills Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid antique dealer. She had many antique booths in many places throughout the years. She also enjoyed the arts, especially opera, and served on the Fort Worth Opera Board. The Fort Worth Women's Club was also another organization that she enjoyed participating in. Ruthie loved to travel with Joe, her husband for the past 32 years, and often took their children and grandchildren on magnificent trips and cruises. Ruthie was preceded in death by her father, J.F. Sheets, Sr.; mother, Gladys Sheets; brother, J.F. Sheets, Jr.; sister, Beulah May "Francine" Parrish; and son, Gregory Lane Roland. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband, Joseph S. Bravenec, Jr.; daughters, Darla Roland and Cyndie Roland; sons, Carl Roland and wife, Megan, Stan Bravenec and Michael Bravenec; grandchildren, Jacob Roland, Jordan Roland, and Joseph Bravenec, III.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020