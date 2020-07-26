Ruth Skinner FORT WORTH--Ruth Skinner, 88, of Fort Worth, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, Fort Worth. Graveside service follows in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to 50 family members and friends. Thank you for your understanding. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Ruth was born May 28, 1932, in Fort Worth. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Mae Miller; her husband, Omer Skinner; brothers, Henry Miller Jr. and Eugene Miller; and her sisters, Yuna Miller and Wanda Ashley. SURVIVORS: Ruth is survived by her sons, Steve Skinner and wife, Marty, Paul Skinner and wife, Sherese, and Mark Skinner; grandchildren, Cole, Cody, Caty, Kyle, and Karly; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Clayton, Kinleigh, Gunner, Pacey, Titus, and Hadley; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.