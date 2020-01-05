|
|
Ruth Stenson FORT WORTH--Ruth Stenson of Fort Worth passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generous spirit. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Pathway Church, 325 NW Renfro St. in Burleson. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: The family suggests sending memorials to an organization of your choice that helps children. Ruth Sanborn was born Jan. 24, 1950, in Portland, Maine, to Raymond and Hilda Sanborn. Ruth attended Portland High School. Ruth always said: "Kindness matters." Her hobbies included cooking, shopping, sewing and knitting when her hands were younger. She loved to shop and had an uncanny ability to predict what others needed before they did. For children that were fortunate to know of her generous spirit; she was the "toy lady." Her kindness and generosity extended to the 32 foster children that she had fostered when they had their greatest need for loving kindness. Preceding her in death are her parents and her sisters, Marie Boucher and Denise Robin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Michael Stenson of Fort Worth; daughter, Therese Kirkpatrick (Tom); son, Raymond Hunter; brother, Robert Sanborn (Donna) of Scarborough, Maine; sister-in-law, Suzanne Fortney (Curtis) of Granbury; nieces, Lisa Marie Curtis, Pam Boucher, Lori Cooper, Michelle Garcia, Sebrina Moran, Dawn Moran; and nephew, Bob Sanborn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020