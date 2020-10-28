Ruthie Lynn BlackwellNovember 5, 1948 - October 23, 2020Weatherford, Texas - Ruthie Lynn Blackwell, 71, of Weatherford, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Memorial Service: 2:30pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel with Bro. Wayne Cooper officiating.Ruthie was born November 5, 1948 in Weatherford, Texas to Leroy and Bernice Miller Roberts. She attended Weatherford High School. She married and began her life as a homemaker for several years before becoming a teacher's aide at Midland Greenwood ISD. Ruthie was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren - they were her world. Ruthie was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Archie Blackwell of Weatherford; daughters, Trisha Kirkes and husband Chris of Murchison and Tina Stewart and husband Shawn of Keller; mother, Bernice Roberts of Weatherford; siblings, Linda Brian and husband David of Bossier City, Louisiana, Roy Lee Roberts of Weatherford and Larry Roberts and wife Debbie of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Alyssa Barton, Allie Seaman and husband Jared, Ayden Stewart, Kennedy Stewart; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Seaman; nephews and nieces, Ross Brian and wife Emily of Lindale, Rebecca Brian of Dallas, Lyndie Cain and husband Luther of Bossier City, Louisiana, Todd and wife Christy of Granbury, Daniel Roberts and wife Andi of Dallas, Adam Roberts and wife Rachel of Fort Worth; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.