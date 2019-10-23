|
Ruthie Mae Blue FORT WORTH--Ruthie Mae Blue, 86, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Greater Mount Christian Center, 2513 S. Edgewood Terrace. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, The Major Funeral Home. Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents Rufus and Estella Shephard; husband, Elmo Blue; daughter, Debra Blue Carter; son, Chester Blue; and brother, Tommie Shephard. SURVIVORS: Ruthie is survived by her son, Lester Blue; daughter Jacqueline Blue; goddaughters, Priscilla Greer and Bridgette Wiseman; son-in-law, Nathan Carter; grandchildren, ShaShonda (Rodney) Jones, Gabriel Carter Sr.; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Pearlie B. Hill. THE MAJOR FUNERAL HOME 9325 S Frwy, 817-568-0440 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019