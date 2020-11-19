1/1
Ruthie White
1922 - 2020
Ruthie Mae Cyrus Robinson White
April 11, 1922 - November 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Ruthie Mae Cyrus Robinson White, beloved mother and grandmother, entered rest November 8, 2020.
Funeral: 11:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at historic Baker Funeral Home.
Visitation: 1-5:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
Ruthie was born April 11, 1922 in Fairfield to the late A.B. and Alice Cyrus. She was preceded in death by her husband, WIllie White;daughter, Alice Faye Lewis; son, WIllie Andrew White; sister, Vera Cyrus, brothers Albert Cyrus and Charlie Ross; grandchildren, Albert Charles Robinson, John Wayne Lewis and John Etta Lewis.
Survivors include her son, Henderson Charles WHire (Patricia); grandchildren, Henderson Charles White Young, Rafeal White and Quincy Kerr, Tony Demarcus "Rusty" Lewis, James "PeeWee" Lewis, Prince Star Lewis, Marz Kerr and Johnetta Brookins (Timmy); niece, Linda Ross; a host of other family members and many friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
NOV
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
