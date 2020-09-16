1/1
Rutila Escareno
1958 - 2020
Rutila Escareno
June 22, 1958 - September 12, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - Rutila Escareno, 62, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Graveside: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with Ricky Rodriguez of Fountain of Mercy Church, officiating. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Fountain of Mercy Church, 2814 Oscar Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas. The funeral service will also be held at 6 p.m at the same location.
Tila was born in Jose Ma Morelos GVI Durango, Mexico to Victorio Varela and Maria Del Socorro Martinez on June 4, 1958. She married Jesus Escareno on June 7, 1974 in Aurora, Illinois. She had her own business as a house keeper for many, many years and met so many great people during her endeavor with us. Tila was a God loving woman and all her extra time was dedicated to her church and grand kids.
Tila is survived by husband, Jesus Escareno; her children, Carolina, Marisol, Mayra, Rosanna, Jesus and Vanessa; her grandchildren, Brittany, Desiree, Jasmine, Benjamin, Anthony, Joshua, Richard, Damien, Jojo, Carmine, Jeremiah, Andrew, Destiny, Gia, Aubree; and great-grandchildren, Jasper, Violet, Rayna, Nyla, Miles and Annistyn.
The family Escareno wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Trang, Dr. Park, and the Fountain of Mercy Church.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fountain of Mercy Church
SEP
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Fountain of Mercy Church
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
