Ryan Addison Fuqua
2003 - 2020
Ryan Addison Fuqua
September 5, 2003 - November 15, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Ryan Addison Fuqua, 17, passed away on November 15, 2020, in an atv accident. Ryan was born on September 5, 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas to Adam and Angela Fuqua.
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6 pm to 8pm at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76013. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 pm at Rush Creek Church, 2350 SW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76017.
Ryan accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was in the third grade. He was a proud Christian and was a part of the youth group at Rush Creek Church. He loved everyone. No matter who you were, where you were from, where you lived, Ryan was someone you could call your friend. He was a student at Martin High School in Arlington and was a part of the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center where he was learning to weld. He planned on earning his certificate in welding and going to college for a degree in business so that he could take over the family business in the future. Ryan loved being outdoors, camping, riding four wheelers, paintballing, and blasting his rap music in the house and in his truck, which he was so proud of. He loved an adrenaline rush and lived life in the fast lane. If you saw Ryan, you knew you were going to have a good time. Ryan had a smile and a laugh that was contagious and could light up a room. He was an athlete. He loved sports and played football from Pre-K to 9th grade, baseball from kindergarten to 8th grade, and many other sports. Ryan could also be known as the animal whisperer. He loved animals and they loved him. His three dogs, Haley, Cooper, Zeke, and his koi fish whom he built a pond for, are just to name a few. Ryan had a genuine soul and such a kind heart. He loved his family and friends and was the best big brother his sister, Brooke could ever ask for. He always took up for his family and friends when they needed him. He will be remembered by all that who knew him as loving and a joy to be around.
Left behind to cherish Ryan's memory are his parents, Adam and Angela (Brochu) Fuqua; sister, Brooke Fuqua; paternal grandparents, Andy and Debbie Fuqua; maternal grandmother, Kathy Richmond; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Jamie Brochu; uncles, Chad Fuqua and wife Devon, Cody Richmond, and Daniel Brochu; aunt Allyssa Brochu; cousins, Owen Fuqua, Lincoln Fuqua, and Caylynn Richmond; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ryan Fuqua Scholarship Fund through Well Fargo Bank, 5905 W. Poly Webb Rd., Arlington, Tx. 76016 under account number 8238646841.
For one last ride, Ryan. Full send.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rush Creek Church
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss! Ryan was always a good and polite kid. I know he will be missed . God bless you all !
Scott White ans family
