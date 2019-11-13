Home

Ryan Cussnick FORT WORTH--Ryan Cussnick, 18, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity supporting suicide awareness. Ryan Alexander Cussnick was born Sept. 25, 2001, in Plano, the son of Patricia Judd and Harald Dirk Cussnick. He was a senior at Nolan Catholic High School and a member of Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America. He earned his Eagle Scout rank in March 2018 coordinating the installation of the Fort Worth Police Department Canine Memorial at their new facility. He was also a member of the Grand Slam Award. Ryan participated in football, basketball, soccer and baseball all through his school years. SURVIVORS: Father, Harald D. Cussnick; mother, Patricia Judd; grandparents, Gerty Cussnick, Marcia Powell and Bob Steelman; uncle, Jason Powell and wife, Rebecca, and their children, Acie, Scout, Ethan and Austin; and his guardian dog, Emma.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019
