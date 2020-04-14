|
|
Ryan Gregory Cook SAGINAW--Ryan Gregory Cook, 33, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Ryan was a precious soul with a kind heart, and we believe he is now at peace in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Ryan was born Feb. 5, 1987, in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Temple Christian School in Fort Worth in 2005 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from the University of North Texas in 2009. Ryan then completed the Medical Laboratory Technology program through Tarleton State University in Fort Worth and went on to work for many years at Carter Blood Care. Ryan worked in the Stem Cell Laboratory division at Carter and was in the business of saving lives through his work in stem cell transplant programs. He had an incredible understanding of the human body and could speak of the complexities of human cells with amazing clarity. His knowledge will be missed. Ryan was an avid rock climber and snowboarder, as well as a talented musician. He worked at the UNT Rec Center climbing wall while in college and enjoyed snowboarding in New Mexico. Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents, Lonnie and Mary Lou Cook of Graham, Texas; and grandfather, James Hodge of Corsicana, Texas. SURVIVORS: Parents, Mark and Patti Cook of Mansfield; sister and brother-in-law, Cara and Jarad Miller of Ennis; nephew, Kole Cilione, and nieces, Abigail and Kimberly Miller, of Ennis; girlfriend, Kathryn Wilde of Frisco; and a host of extended family members and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana, Texas. GRIFFIN-ROUGHTON FUNERAL HOME Corsicana, 903-874-4774 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2020