Ryan Lee Cornelius DALLAS--Ryan Lee Cornelius of Dallas, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Bedford, Texas. He will forever be remembered as a kind, brave, and wickedly smart husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. More than anything, Ryan loved his family. He considered his father one of his best friends, his mother a worthy debate partner, his sister an amazing mother and teacher, and his nephew the coolest kid in the world. Born Aug. 14, 1975, in Houston, Texas, he is survived by his wife, Melissa Cornelius of Dallas, Texas; parents, Richard and Vicki Cornelius of Hurst, Texas; sister, brother-in-law, and nephew, Stephanie, Jeff, and Hank White of Nokomis, Fla.; aunts, Sue Scruggs of Spring Branch, Texas, Carolyn Bullock of Lago Vista, Texas, and Ellen Gallagher of Colleyville, Texas. A graduate of Euless's Trinity High School, Ryan earned his undergraduate degree in English and master's in Creative Writing/Poetry from the University of North Texas in Denton, the town he most considered home. A poet, an avid tabletop gamer, a lover of video games, books, and film, a military history guru, a chef, a childhood cancer survivor, and an advocate for social justice, Ryan's multifaceted personality leaves a legacy of humor, compassion, and strength. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of his life is planned for the future. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.bluebonnethills.com or www.gatheringus.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020