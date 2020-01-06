Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Pan American Golf Association
Fort Worth, TX
Ryan Walter Rankin Obituary
Ryan Walter Rankin FORT WORTH--Ryan W. Rankin died suddenly on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Biggers Funeral Chapel, followed by a gathering at Pan American Golf Association in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Ryan was 31 years old. He was born and raised in Mount Laurel, N.J. He worked for Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc., where he was respected and loved by all his colleagues. Ryan met his wife, Mallory, in 2012, they wed in May 2019 surrounded by family and friends. They built a life full of excitement, passion, and lots of pets. They shared more love in seven years than most people get to experience in a lifetime. Ryan loved Mallory to the moon and back. Those that were lucky enough to know Ryan and spend even a moment of time with him will be touched forever by his contagious spirit, larger-than-life personality, and overwhelming love he expressed for those he cared about most. He will be remembered by his charm, vivacious spirit for sports, particularly the Philadelphia Eagles, and his passion for golfing. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Mallory; mother, Jean; father, Walter; sister, Kelly; and countless family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020
