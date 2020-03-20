Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Live Streamed only on www.mountolivebc.net/livestream
Resources
More Obituaries for S. Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. W. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
S. W. Williams Obituary
S. W. Williams FORT WORTH--S. W. Williams 75, a Retired TXU Energy/ Oncor Employer, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. SERVICES: Due To The CDC Regulations Regarding Corid-19. Services have been restricted and there will not be a wake on Friday, March 20, 2020, However the CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE will be Live Streamed only on www.mountolivebc.net/livestream On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 Noon. Public Viewing: 1 to 5 p.m., Fri., Mar. 20, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: His wife of 52 years, Marilyn Williams; daughters, Patrice (Michael, Sr.) Matthews and Shelly Tatum; grandchildren, Jonathan Ellis, Michael Matthews, Jr., Sydney Tatum and Courtney Tatum.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of S.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -