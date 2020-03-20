|
S. W. Williams FORT WORTH--S. W. Williams 75, a Retired TXU Energy/ Oncor Employer, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. SERVICES: Due To The CDC Regulations Regarding Corid-19. Services have been restricted and there will not be a wake on Friday, March 20, 2020, However the CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE will be Live Streamed only on www.mountolivebc.net/livestream On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12 Noon. Public Viewing: 1 to 5 p.m., Fri., Mar. 20, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: His wife of 52 years, Marilyn Williams; daughters, Patrice (Michael, Sr.) Matthews and Shelly Tatum; grandchildren, Jonathan Ellis, Michael Matthews, Jr., Sydney Tatum and Courtney Tatum.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020