Saba Elese Luce FORT WORTH--Saba Elese "Sabba Sue" Land Luce, 79, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Sabba Sue was born April 24, 1940, in Brady, Texas, to Harold Thomas and Joanne McCollum Land. She was raised by Harold and mother of her heart, Alva Lee Morrow Land, in Brady. She married J.D. Luce July 16, 1984. J.D. died Aug. 31, 1990. Sabba was baptized July 13, 1991, and enjoyed her loving church family who were a big part of her life. She absolutely adored cats! She had many "cat babies" that she nurtured greatly. She enjoyed drinking hot tea, reading, tending to plants and crocheting. Sabba had a sweet, unassuming and quiet disposition combined with an independent spirit. She will be greatly missed. Sabba was preceded in death by her father; birth mother; stepmother; stepfather, Wally Littlejohn; brothers, Buddy and Michael Land; and brother-in-law, Carl Peck. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Melody Belcher and husband, Alan, and Cheri Kirkland and husband, Don; sister-in-law, Alice Massey Land; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019