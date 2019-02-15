|
Sally Floyd Napps FORT WORTH -- Sally Floyd Napps, eldest of four siblings departed this earth to be eternally with her Lord on February 12, 2019. SERVICE: will be at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 16, 2019. Family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. Born to Wiley D. and Thelma Floyd on September 16, 1937, Preceded in death by her husband, George Clark Napps in 1972, SURVIVORS: she is survived by her sister, Carole Floyd Bartholomew; son, Kenneth; grandchildren, KristyAnn, Allan, Rebekah, Alexander; and great-grandson, Nethaniel as well as many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
