Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
For more information about
Sally Napps
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Napps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Floyd Napps


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Floyd Napps Obituary
Sally Floyd Napps FORT WORTH -- Sally Floyd Napps, eldest of four siblings departed this earth to be eternally with her Lord on February 12, 2019. SERVICE: will be at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 16, 2019. Family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. Born to Wiley D. and Thelma Floyd on September 16, 1937, Preceded in death by her husband, George Clark Napps in 1972, SURVIVORS: she is survived by her sister, Carole Floyd Bartholomew; son, Kenneth; grandchildren, KristyAnn, Allan, Rebekah, Alexander; and great-grandson, Nethaniel as well as many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.