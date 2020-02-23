|
Sally Marie Tull Renshaw FORT WORTH--Sally Marie Tull Renshaw died at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with family at her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Benbrook. Flowers may be sent to Greenwood Funeral Home and donations may be sent to The Salvation Army of Decatur, Texas. Sally was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Plainview, Texas, to Wynona Guest and Hugh Vance Tull Jr. She was the youngest of three children with brother, John, and sister, Martha. In 1948, her family moved to Amarillo, Texas, where she attended Amarillo Senior High School. Sally's gentle and kind temperament won her many loyal friends and according to her swim coach she was one of the fastest women swimmers in the Panhandle. She attended Texas Christian University where her most celebrated award was TCU Sweet Heart and Cottonbowl Queen 1956, but, most significantly, it's where she met her lifelong love, Charles Lucius Renshaw. Sally and Charles married June 22, 1957. After Charles' medical school and residency, they settled in Fort Worth with their four children. Sally's life-work was caring for and supporting her husband, children, and friends. She was involved with the Tarrant County Medical Society Alliance and Foundation, Medical Dames, Trinity Valley School, Bible Study Fellowship, and Shady Oaks Ladies Tennis Association. In 1990, they moved to the family ranch in Decatur, Texas. Sally was known for her kindness, joyful spirit, enthusiasm, loyalty and beauty; the Fruit of the Spirit of her Christian faith, which matured through her involvement with her churches, University Christian Church of Fort Worth and First United Methodist Church Decatur as well as BSF, her women's pray group called The Spurs, and volunteering with the Salvation Army. SURVIVORS: Sally is survived by her children, Vance Renshaw and wife, Rebecca, and their children, Kalah, Sean, and Chelsea; Lisa Patenaude and husband, Mark, and their children, Lucius, Adrian, and Andy; Scott Renshaw and his daughter, Olivia; and Julie Weber and husband, Stephen, and their children, Charles and Olivia. In all, she had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020