Sally O'Neil McKendry FORT WORTH--Mary Irene O'Neil McKendry, "Sally" as she was known to friends, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Holy Family Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, with rosary at 3 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Sally was born March 24, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William F. Ovens and Mary I. Curley. After graduating from Immaculata University, she joined the Navy where she met USAF Capt. James O'Neil. They married in 1958 and had four children. The young family lived in Oklahoma, Spain, France and Utah before settling in Texas. Sally received her Master's degree from TCU and taught sixth grade at St. Andrews Catholic School for many years where she was an inspiration to generations of students. She retired after she married Dan and gained three wonderful bonus daughters and their families. Sally enjoyed reading, traveling, NASCAR, church and family. Sally was preceded in death by her son, William; husband, James W. O'Neil Jr.; and husband, Dan McKendry. SURVIVORS: Son, James O'Neil (Kathy) of Fort Worth; daughters, Maureen Mueller (Ken) of Forest Hill and Patricia Redder (Norman) of Brock; stepdaughters, Anna Marie Chamblee of Georgia, Monica Jenkins (John) of Colorado, and Beth Tomsic (John) of Bluff Dale; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Requiescat in Pace.



