Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally McKendry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally O'Neil McKendry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally O'Neil McKendry Obituary
Sally O'Neil McKendry FORT WORTH--Mary Irene O'Neil McKendry, "Sally" as she was known to friends, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Holy Family Church. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, with rosary at 3 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Sally was born March 24, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William F. Ovens and Mary I. Curley. After graduating from Immaculata University, she joined the Navy where she met USAF Capt. James O'Neil. They married in 1958 and had four children. The young family lived in Oklahoma, Spain, France and Utah before settling in Texas. Sally received her Master's degree from TCU and taught sixth grade at St. Andrews Catholic School for many years where she was an inspiration to generations of students. She retired after she married Dan and gained three wonderful bonus daughters and their families. Sally enjoyed reading, traveling, NASCAR, church and family. Sally was preceded in death by her son, William; husband, James W. O'Neil Jr.; and husband, Dan McKendry. SURVIVORS: Son, James O'Neil (Kathy) of Fort Worth; daughters, Maureen Mueller (Ken) of Forest Hill and Patricia Redder (Norman) of Brock; stepdaughters, Anna Marie Chamblee of Georgia, Monica Jenkins (John) of Colorado, and Beth Tomsic (John) of Bluff Dale; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Requiescat in Pace.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now