Salvador Mitrani FORT WORTH-Salvador "Sal" Mitrani, a loving husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020, at the age of 88. SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held on Sunday in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery with Rabbi Andrew Bloom and Hazzan Jeffrey Weber officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Jewish Family Services of Fort Worth or the Hebrew Immigration Aid Society (HIAS), in his memory, is suggested. Born Oct. 28, 1931, in Havana, Cuba, Sal was the son of David and Elisa Rodriguez Mitrani. He left Cuba with his wife, Victoria, and their baby in 1961 to build a life in America. They settled in Beaumont where they lived for 42 years until moving to Fort Worth in 2003. He and Vicky shared 61 loved filled years together. They raised their family in Beaumont where he worked for The Fair Stores as a regional buyer for the home-goods department. Like his parents and grandparents before him, Sal had a deep connection to the Jewish religion and was an active member of Temple Emanuel in Beaumont and Congregation Ahavath Sholom in Fort Worth. His greatest love was his family; he adored his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his sisters and his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sal fought a courageous battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) for almost 14 years with a smile on his face and hope in his heart. Our thanks and deepest gratitude to his physicians, Dr. Nelson, Dr. Dean and Dr. Ali, for the loving care provided. Sal was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sophia Rodriguez. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Vicky, Sal is survived by his children, Elisa and David Nudleman and David and Mendy Mitrani; grandchildren, Morry and Lauren Mitrani, Max Mitrani and Cameron Nudleman; siblings, Maria Leon and Lucia Susi; and many family and friends over the years.