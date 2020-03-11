Home

Sam Curtis Gray

Sam Curtis Gray Obituary
Sam Curtis Gray BURLESON--Sam Gray, 87, of Burleson, Texas, passed away on early Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, Burleson medical faciity. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Agape Metropolitan Community Church, 4615 California Parkway in Fort Worth. Burial: Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the church. Sam was born July 15, 1932, in Poteet, Texas, to Carl and Dorila Gray. He proudly served his country in the USAF. He was a "boot scooting, karaoke singing, Cadillac driving, guitar playing crazy man." He loved camping across this country, and those camping trips were some of our most cherished memories. Sam was loved by all and was always the "life of the party." He will be greatly missed by many particularly by his loving family. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, in 2012; and by his siblings, Deloris Sweeney and Jerry Lee Gray. SURVIVORS: Sam is survived by his children, Jerry (Charito) Gray, Shirley (Tony) Fontaine, Linda (Alisa) Gray, Kathy (Randy) Deel, and Curtis (Lisa) Gray; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his fiancee, Mary Jo Bryson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
