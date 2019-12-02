|
|
Sammie Estelle Evans AZLE--Sammie Estelle Evans, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed from this life Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, having died peacefully in her sleep. She will be greatly missed. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Mount Olivet Chapel. Sammie played the piano and was a bass guitar player. She used these talents in the service of the Lord for most of her life. She was known for her smile and laughter, earning her the nickname of "Smiley" at Azle Manor Healthcare where she passed. Everyone in the facility loved her. Sammie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Evans; a great-grandson, Sebastian Speir; her parents; and brother with one surviving sister, Nita Autrey of Azle. SURVIVORS: Children, Diane Speir and husband, Philip, of Weatherford, Clifton Evans and wife, Susan, of Azle and Ronnie Evans and wife, Donna, of Lakeside; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019