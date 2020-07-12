Sammy Kaye Collins SAGINAW--Sammy Kaye Collins, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in hospice care. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will take place at a later date in Texas and a private family gathering will also take place at a later date in Alabama. Family and friends will be notified after date is determined. Sammy was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Bernice Collins, and sister, JoAnn Prince of Leighton, Ala. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Johanna (Jody) Collins of Saginaw; along with sons, Matthew Collins of Saginaw and Mark Collins and wife, Chelsea, of Fort Worth. Sammy was a special grandpa to grandsons, Major and Cannon Collins of Fort Worth; he will be deeply missed. Also, survived by numerous other relatives and friends from Alabama and Texas. Sammy will forever be remembered by family and friends as an Alabama native, a loving husband, father and a journeyman electrician. LASTING IMPRESSIONS FUNERALS & CREMATIONS North Richland Hills, 817-616-3695 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries