1/1
Sammy Kaye Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammy Kaye Collins SAGINAW--Sammy Kaye Collins, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in hospice care. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will take place at a later date in Texas and a private family gathering will also take place at a later date in Alabama. Family and friends will be notified after date is determined. Sammy was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Bernice Collins, and sister, JoAnn Prince of Leighton, Ala. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Johanna (Jody) Collins of Saginaw; along with sons, Matthew Collins of Saginaw and Mark Collins and wife, Chelsea, of Fort Worth. Sammy was a special grandpa to grandsons, Major and Cannon Collins of Fort Worth; he will be deeply missed. Also, survived by numerous other relatives and friends from Alabama and Texas. Sammy will forever be remembered by family and friends as an Alabama native, a loving husband, father and a journeyman electrician. LASTING IMPRESSIONS FUNERALS & CREMATIONS North Richland Hills, 817-616-3695 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved