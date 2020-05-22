Sammy Lee Reynolds WAXAHACHIE -- Sammy Lee Reynolds, 78, of Waxahachie, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020. SERVICES: A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Hillcrest Burial Park. There will be a larger Celebration of Life with family and friends to be scheduled at a later date. Sammy loved his sports and he loved his Horned Frogs. He was a proud son, brother, father and uncle, and he will be greatly missed. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sammy's memory to the Dutch Meyer Scholarship Fund at TCU, c/o TCU Lettermen's Association, TCU Box 297140, Fort Worth, Texas 76129. He was born on January 1, 1942 in Waxahachie, Texas, to Roy Edward and Evelyn Curry Reynolds. He grew up in Waxahachie, Texas and graduated Class of 1960 from Waxahachie High School. During his time at WHS, he played both Basketball and Baseball, served as Vice President of his Freshman and Senior class, was Prince of his Sophomore class and was voted Most Handsome his Junior year. Sammy earned an athletic scholarship to Texas Christian University and played First Base for the Frogs. During the 1963 season, he and his teammates broke two all-time records: winning 16 straight games and finishing with a 21-4 record. Sammy graduated from TCU having earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. He married Judy Thompson in 1963. Together they had two daughters and resided in Fort Worth, Texas. Sammy worked as Founder and President of Environmental Bacteria Corporation until his retirement in 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip Payne Reynolds. SURVIVORS: Two daughters, Colby Krause (Kurt) and Angie Ratliff (Jeff); six grandchildren, Chandler, Carson and Carter Krause and Jefferson, Fletcher and Evelyn Ratliff. He is also survived by one niece and two nephews and a host of beloved friends.