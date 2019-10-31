|
Sammy Ray Tork HALTOM CITY -- Sammy Ray Tork, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a battle with liver cancer. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday at Williams and Lucas Funeral Home, 517 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12 prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the /Liver Cancer research. Sammy was born November 2, 1940 to Anna Mae and Johnnie Tork, Sr in Fort Worth. He graduated from Birdville High School and retired from the Fort Worth Star Telegram after 34 years. He was a Master Mason with the Haltom City-Riverside Lodge. He obtained his private pilot's license and loved to fly, as well as spending time camping, fishing, and gardening. There was never anything he could not build or repair. He was a wonderfully talented artist, loved cooking, cooking shows, and his beer. So, we raise a glass to toast and cheer our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. SURVIVORS: Sammy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Tork; son, Sammy Tork Jr.; daughter-in-law, Susan Tork; two grandsons, Sammy Tork III and Seth Tork; brother, Johnnie Tork and wife, Kay; nephews, niece, cousins and extended family and friends from his business.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019