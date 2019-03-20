Sammy Stephen Cole MANSFIELD--Sammy Stephen Cole, 81, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Dallas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington or the Humane Society of North Texas. Sam was born July 16, 1937, in Plainview to Stephen Madison Cole and LaJuana Bevers Cole. He was raised in Webb where his parents owned the local country store and gas station. A graduate of Mansfield High School in 1955, he was fortunate to continue his education learning the banking business under the guidance of the Wilemon family. He married Barbara Jean Howell on Sept. 3, 1955. Sam had a long successful career in the banking industry. He worked for the Arlington State Bank, Arlington Bank and Trust, and Texas Commerce Bank. Sam retired from Arlington National Bank in 2002. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Cole, in 2009; and son-in-law, Curtis Lee Ware, in 2017. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Phyllis Ann Ware; grandchildren, Curtis Ware Jr. and wife, Amanda, and Jennifer Dvorak and husband, Larry; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ella and Jackson Ware, and Cole Dvorak; nephew, David Griffin; longtime friends, the Pantego Lunch Bunch; and his best friend, Beau, his Boston Terrier.



