Sammye J. Stacy CLEBURNE--Sammye J. Stacy passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. SERVICE: A small gathering of loved ones at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Candlelight Inn in Arlington, Texas. Sammye was born on Jan. 11, 1947, in Monahans, Texas. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Mikal. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Richard Stacy; her children and spouses, Colleen and John Van Horn, Ben and Charlie Beckham, Mike and Michelle Beckham, Brandi and Mark Peek, Allie Bolton and Zack Wakemen; and Molly, her sweet dog. She had a host of grandkids and great-grandkids that love her and will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019
