Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sammye Jo Reiser Hartman

Sammye Jo Reiser Hartman Obituary
Sammye Jo Reiser Hartman FORT WORTH--Sammye Jo Reiser Hartman, 85, a lifelong resident, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Her new journey takes her to a wonderful place where she will never miss the opening pitch of a baseball game. During the off season she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Laughter and love are guaranteed. Baby back ribs are always on the tailgate menu, and she'll never gain an ounce. Sammye's favorite pastime was spending time with family. She was most proud of her four children. Sammye was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hartman; and brothers, Robert and Charles "Butch" Reiser. SURVIVORS: Children, Keith Parten and wife, Caren, Marc Parten and wife, Jan, Connie Ross and husband, James, and Gary Johnson and wife, Jennifer. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Susie Day. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019
