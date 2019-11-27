Home

Samuel Allcorn WEATHERFORD--Samuel "Sam" Thomas Allcorn, 98, went to heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with his loving wife, Elizabeth, holding his hand. Sam was born May 27, 1921, in Fort Worth and was preceded in death by his son, Larry Allcorn. As a young man, Sam served in the U.S. Army. He spent much of his career as an accountant and business manager in the automobile industry. He enjoyed traveling and tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elizabeth Shay; son, Ross Allcorn, wife, Sally; granddaughters, Cynthia Byrd and Susan Mollura; great-grandchildren, Zachary Boemer, Justin Wells and Ryan Wells; and great-great-grandchildren, Emma Wells and Nolan Wells. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sam's name to .
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019
