Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Andres Mendoza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Andres Mendoza Obituary
Samuel Andres Mendoza FORT WORTH -- Samuel Andres Mendoza, 10 mos, joined his Heavenly Angels on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Samuel was born Nov. 24, 2018, in Fort Worth to Everardo Mendoza, Sr. and Marissa Mendoza. He was preceded in death by Samantha Vega, Jacob Moreno, Andres Cervantes and Catalina Mendoza. SURVIVORS: Mother, Marissa A. Moreno; father, Everardo Mendoza; brothers, Everardo, Jr., and Ezekiel O. Mendoza; paternal grandparents, Abelardo and Elva Mendoza; maternal grandparents, David Flores and Belinda Vega; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and other extended family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.