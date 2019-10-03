|
Samuel Andres Mendoza FORT WORTH -- Samuel Andres Mendoza, 10 mos, joined his Heavenly Angels on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Samuel was born Nov. 24, 2018, in Fort Worth to Everardo Mendoza, Sr. and Marissa Mendoza. He was preceded in death by Samantha Vega, Jacob Moreno, Andres Cervantes and Catalina Mendoza. SURVIVORS: Mother, Marissa A. Moreno; father, Everardo Mendoza; brothers, Everardo, Jr., and Ezekiel O. Mendoza; paternal grandparents, Abelardo and Elva Mendoza; maternal grandparents, David Flores and Belinda Vega; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and other extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019