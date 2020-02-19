Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Lamb of God
3615 Maurice
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel C. Trevino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel C. Trevino Obituary
Samuel Trevino FORT WORTH--Samuel Trevino passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lamb of God, 3615 Maurice, Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Children from previous marriage, Cynthia Trevino-McKlemurry (Keithin) and Santana Trevino (Nancy); wife, Juanita Trevino and their children, Lupita Trevino and Samuel Trevino Jr. (Shantel); 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brothers, Manuel Trevino (Alice), Santana Trevino (Mary) and Sabas Trevino.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -