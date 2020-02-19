|
Samuel Trevino FORT WORTH--Samuel Trevino passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lamb of God, 3615 Maurice, Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Children from previous marriage, Cynthia Trevino-McKlemurry (Keithin) and Santana Trevino (Nancy); wife, Juanita Trevino and their children, Lupita Trevino and Samuel Trevino Jr. (Shantel); 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brothers, Manuel Trevino (Alice), Santana Trevino (Mary) and Sabas Trevino.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020