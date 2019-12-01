|
|
Samuel C. Wylie Jr. ARLINGTON--Samuel C. Wylie Jr., 75, ended his journey through life Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. His foundation of faith in Jesus Christ gave him the strength to live with integrity and honor. BURIAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery preceded by a ceremony conducted by the Special Forces Association. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veterans' organization that is dedicated to helping soldiers and their families. Samuel was born Jan. 14, 1944, near Gallinas, N.M., where his father worked as a foreman on the railroad. During his childhood they moved to Brazil, Ind., where he grew up and graduated from high school. During this time, he met his wife of 51 years, Barbara Wylie. They met while preparing a cow for judging at the county fair where Sam helped Barbie wash and clean it. He served with honor and distinction as a Special Forces medic in the United States Army, including a tour of duty in South Vietnam from '66 to '67. When he returned home he married Barbara, and began a career in the construction and home building industry. He enjoyed serving at his family church, sports, playing games, growing orchids, and spending time with his family. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Amie Deupree, son, Brad Wylie, and their spouses, Kelvin Deupree and Donna Wylie; grandchildren, Zane Deupree, Bryce Deupree, and Brinley Wylie; and his brothers, Tom and James Wylie and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019