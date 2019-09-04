|
Samuel Eugene Allen FORT WORTH -- Samuel Eugene Allen, a loving husband, father and "PawPaw" went to heaven Saturday, August 31, 2019. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Burial: Azleland Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: The family requests that memorial gifts be made to a favored organization for research to benefit patients who have suffered a stroke or those who may have cancer; or to VITAS Hospice. Eugene graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1965, and served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He was employed at Lockheed-Martin for 30 years. Eugene was a wonderful. loving, and kind person. He loved his family with all of his heart. SURVIVORS: His wife of 54 years, Sharon; sons, Steven Allen and his wife, Aleta of W. VA, Kenneth Allen and his wife, Connie of Azle; four grandchildren, Jarod Allen of Florida, Alyssa Allen of Azle, Garrett Allen of W. VA, and Alexis Allen of Azle; brother, LeRoy Allen and wife Kay; sister, Carolyn Young and husband, Ronny; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his beloved puppy, Bentley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019