|
|
Samuel Lenard, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Samuel Lenard, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. SERVICE: Celebration of his service will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1 PM at Arising True Holiness Church, 4969 Miller Avenue. Visitation: Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:30 to 8:30 PM Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Loving mother; Vera Lenard; brother, Vinko Lenard, sister, Abigail Robinson and a host of nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019