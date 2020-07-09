Samuel Burgess DALLAS -- Samuel Neal Burgess, 83, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind dear family and many friends. SERVICE: A visitation will be held at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be held at Laurel Land Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9 at 1:00 p.m. A committal service will follow at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Born to Hubert and Marie Burgess on June 3, 1937, he was the middle child out of a large family of 9 children. After college, Neal served his country by joining the Army. After years with various companies Neal decided to go into business for himself. He purchased a little ticket office in downtown Fort Worth and found a job that he was not only successful at but a career he loved. He sold tickets to local & national events including concerts, sporting events, tractor pulls, Van Cliburn, Ft Worth Symphony, Elvis Presley and Dallas Cowboys just to name a few. He was trusted by artists, organizations and patrons for years. He retired after over 40 years of success in the ticket industry. Nothing brought Neal more joy than spending time with his family and loved ones. His passions were gardening and cooking, especially country cooking with lots of fresh vegetables. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach. SURVIVORS: His partner in business and in life Jack Welsh, daughter Kimberly Reedy and grandson Austin Reedy as well as one brother; Ricky Burgess and three sisters; Vergie Cummings, Janie Petty, & Roseann Phillips.